Event to Honor Those Who Died in 1836 Battle of the Alamo

By Taylor Boser

Published 44 minutes ago

    The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas.

    The Alamo is hosting a 13-day event to honor those who gave their lives in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo.

    The 2019 Alamo Siege & Battle Commemoration, from Saturday Feb. 23 to March 6, will have more than 30 events.

    “Each day will have surprises for visitors, whether they witness a live reenactment of historical events like the arrival of the 32 men from Gonzales, a lecture with world-renowned historians, or live music at Fiddle Fest, they will leave with a deeper understanding and appreciation of the events that transpired those 13 days in 1836,” said Alamo CEO Douglass McDonald.

    Some events are free, while others require tickets.

