Hotel guests at Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine were evacuated early Tuesday morning after smoke filled part of the building, firefighters say.

A Grapevine Fire Department spokesman said guests were evacuated at about 3:45 a.m. Firefighters found smoke that had filled a foyer had originated from an electrical equipment room.

As a precaution, guests were evacuated from the hotel. They were allowed in about an hour later.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

