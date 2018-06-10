Euless Police Searching for 'Offensive Contact' Repeat Offender - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Euless Police Searching for 'Offensive Contact' Repeat Offender

The incidents have spanned over consecutive weeks

By Charles Nichleson

Published 31 minutes ago

    Euless Police are searching for a man in connection with four incidents of "Offensive Contact" - a form of battery - around the Bob Eden Park area.

    The suspect is connected with multiple incidents over the past two weeks.

    Euless police described him as a while male, approximately between the ages of 25 and 35, 6'-feet-tall, with short black hair. 

    He has reportedly been seen wearing construction boots and a long-sleeved hoodie, driving a newer white pickup truck.

    Officers are asking those who frequently visit the part for exercise to be aware of their surroundings. The investigation is still ongoing.

    [This story will continue to be updated as more details are released.]

      

