Euless Police Investigating String of Armed Robberies

Euless police are investigating armed robberies that occurred minutes apart and less than one mile away from each other Tuesday night.

Police were first called at about 10:30 p.m. to the Overlook Apartment Homes along the 800 block of East Ash Lane, where the caller reported being robbed at gunpoint by two men in the parking lot of

Minutes later, police received a similar call from a resident of the Colonial Grand at Bear Creek apartments.

According to investigators, the robberies happened after both victims parked and got out of their vehicles.

Police believe the suspects may be tied to other robberies in Hurst and Bedford in the past two weeks.

If you know anything about the suspects or their whereabouts, call Euless police at 817-685-1526.