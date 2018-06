A flamingo who's been on the lam for more than a decade has been spotted in Texas again.



The African flamingo escaped from a Kansas zoo in 2005 after zookeepers failed to clip its wings.



The bird has been seen in several states since then.

Most recently, members of the Texas Parks and Wildlife's Coastal Fisheries staff spotted the bird - nicknamed No. 492 for its leg band - near Lavaca Bay.



According to TPW, the famous flamingo makes an appearance in the Lone Star State every few years.

