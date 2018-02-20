The Erath County Humane Society says they're in crisis mode after overnight rains flooded the kennels and left them uninhabitable.



The shelter said they were at more than 300 percent their capacity and that the outside kennels are under water.



The high water has forced them to move all dogs inside, putting multiple animals inside every kennel.



"With continued rain and colder temps in the forecast all week, we are in desperate need of adopters, fosters, or temporary boarding assistance," the shelter said. "This kind of weather also brings in many strays that get out due to fear of storms. There is literally no place to put them."



The shelter said they are also low on dog food, puppy food and cat litter. All donations are greatly appreciated but that due to their lack of space, gift cards or store credit are preferred.



"We apologize for asking for help, but are in serious need and no where to turn except our awesome community," the shelter said.



Those looking to offer help can reach the shelter at 254-965-3247.

