Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Opens Friday

Friday marks the grand opening of Grand Prairie’s massive Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark.

Epic Waters is 80,000 square feet and features 11 water slides, including three that are described as “first-in-the-industry,” in addition to the longest indoor lazy river in Texas, a children’s splash area, a Flowrider surfing simulator and a 10,000 square-foot outdoor wave pool.

Other unique features of Epic Waters include its retractable roof – which makes it the largest indoor waterpark under a single retractable roof in the United States – and its climate-controlled environment that will keep the temperature indoors at 85 degrees all year round.

"I wanted to be Mayor so people would be proud of Grand Prairie. I didn't know exactly how I was going to get them proud of Grand Prairie, but that was my main goal; to make people that live work and play here enjoy living and working and playing here,” Mayor Ron Jensen said, while wearing a smile from ear to ear, when asked about the opening of Epic Waters.

Epic Waters is located on Arkansas Lane, just west of the President George Bush Turnpike. That area has seen a noticeable amount of development recently – IKEA opened the doors to its second location in North Texas just one exit south on the PGBT last month, and a large Walmart-anchored shopping center is still in development along Arkansas immediately east of the PGBT.