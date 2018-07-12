The 5th Court of Appeals has upheld the aggravated kidnapping conviction and life sentence of Enrique Arochi.



A Collin County jury found Arochi guilty in the disappearance of Christina Morris. The two were seen in a video leaving the Shops at Legacy in Plano in August of 2014.

Morris' skeletal remains were unearthed in Anna in March 2018 by a crew doing excavation work.



Read more here and hear an interview with our media partners KRLD News where Arochi tried to explain why he had told police a changing story about that walk to the garage.