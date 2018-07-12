Enrique Arochi Kidnapping Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Enrique Arochi Kidnapping Conviction Upheld by Appeals Court

By L.P. Phillips

    Enrique Arochi, left, and Christina Morris, right.

    The 5th Court of Appeals has upheld the aggravated kidnapping conviction and life sentence of Enrique Arochi.

    A Collin County jury found Arochi guilty in the disappearance of Christina Morris. The two were seen in a video leaving the Shops at Legacy in Plano in August of 2014.

    Morris' skeletal remains were unearthed in Anna in March 2018 by a crew doing excavation work.

    Read more here and hear an interview with our media partners KRLD News where Arochi tried to explain why he had told police a changing story about that walk to the garage.

      

