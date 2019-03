The city of Ennis is ready for another festival. This time, visitors will be able to enjoy over 40 miles of the Bluebonnet Trails, which are the oldest in the state, according to organizers. On 1997, the State Legislature designated Ennis as the home of the Official Bluebonnet Trail, and the official Bluebonnet city in the state. To learn more about this experience, that will last until April 30, 2019, you can click here.