A VIP shopping experience, benefiting the American Heart Association, is happening Thursday night in the downtown Dallas Arts District.

Fashion Industry Gallery, a women's contemporary fashion venue, is usually only open to the retail trade is offering top apparel, and accessories from around the world, to everyone up to 75% off the retail price.

The event will kick off with a VIP shopping party with early access to shopping, and complimentary cocktails, appetizers, desserts, and beauty experiences.

"It's a once in a year opportunity. We're literally only open to the public during FIG finale, so it's a wonderful chance to shop, not only the show rooms that are open here to the trade five times a year, but we invite other brands," said Lisa Petty, FIG marketing director.

"This is an opportunity for you and your girls to get together and have an ultimate girls night out. I'm talking about hanging out, sipping on some cocktails, just enjoying yourself, reconnecting with the ladies, and you're going to do it in a way where you can actually shop to your hearts content," said Jackson, VIP host.

One dollar from each VIP ticket sold, plus a matching donation from Fashion Industry Gallery, will be donated to the American Heart Association. But, you only have Thursday through Saturday to enjoy the once a year shopping experience.

For ticket information: figfinale.com