In the classroom, at Forney High, the lesson is solid. Engineering students have tackled all the different types of engineering.

They're good, so good that they're honing their skills by getting thrust into service engineering work for the district.

The students are taking the district's scientific calculators that students work hard with (and often break) and are cracking them them open to try to get them running again.

From designing and using 3D printers to make replacement parts, to welding broken wire terminals, the students are getting real-life lessons in problem solving and quality control, all while keeping the district from having to spend money on new calculators.

Teacher Sean Worrell said the students actually came up with the idea for this project and thought it would be a fun and creative way to help the school.

Over time, the programs expanded to everything from broken kitchen equipment to furniture as a way for the students to brainstorm how they can improve a design and make it better.

"I actually want to be an architect so it is interesting to see how things come together. Just fixing up things is a hobby of mine," said student Tanner Williams.

Williams says they keep an eye out for projects, think creatively, and get experience they wouldn't normally see for years, but knowing they're helping their community, that is the best part.