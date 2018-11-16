Construction of the world's largest Christmas light maze, which will be inside Globe Life Park this year instead of adjacent to, is nearly complete.
Enchant Christmas is a combination Christmas Market and light attraction in Arlington that attracted about 250,000 people during it's inaugural year.
Texas SkyRanger flew over the ballpark Friday and got a bird's-eye view of the set up so far -- see that video at the top of the page.
In addition to the Christmas Market, Enchant includes an ice skating trail, visits from Santa Claus and live music and entertainment.