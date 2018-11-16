Construction of the world's largest Christmas light maze, which will be inside Globe Life Park this year instead of adjacent to, is nearly complete.

Enchant Christmas is a combination Christmas Market and light attraction in Arlington that attracted about 250,000 people during it's inaugural year.

Texas SkyRanger flew over the ballpark Friday and got a bird's-eye view of the set up so far -- see that video at the top of the page.

In addition to the Christmas Market, Enchant includes an ice skating trail, visits from Santa Claus and live music and entertainment.

Enchant Christmas Sets Up Inside Globe Life Park

