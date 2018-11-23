Construction of the world's largest Christmas light maze, which will be inside Globe Life Park this year instead of adjacent to, is nearly complete. (Published Friday, Nov. 16, 2018)

After enchanting the crowds a year ago, one of the biggest and brightest light displays in the world returns to North Texas.

"Enchant Christmas" opens Friday, Nov. 23 inside Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The entire field has been transformed into a Texas-size maze illuminated by approximately 2.5 million Christmas lights.

It tells the story of a mischievous elf named Eddy, who has hidden eight giant toys within the maze. It's up to visitors to find them so that Santa can deliver them on Christmas Eve.

The creators have added several new features to this year's maze to give visitors a fresh experience. Among them -- new light displays, panels that light up when you walk on them and the 350 foot ice trail that the public can skate on. RAW VIDEO: Enchant Christmas Opens in Arlington

Enchant Christmas opened Friday in Arlington at Globe Life Park. The Christmas light display features more than 2.5 million lights and a Christmas light maze where you have to find Santa's lost reindeer. Check their website -- they offer cheaper tickets on certain nights. (Published Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017)

"It's neat when you just stand in the maze and look around," said Kevin Johnston, founder of Enchant Christmas. "It doesn't matter how old you are. People are excited to be here."

Enchant Christmas runs through Dec. 30. Tickets can be purchased online or at the Globe Life Park box office. To help with crowd control, each ticket has a specific arrival time -- though visitors can stay for as long as they'd like once they enter the ballpark.

Ice skate rentals are available at the ballpark. Visitors can also bring their own skates so long as they have skate guards and are carried in a clear bag.

A Christmas market featuring several food and gift vendors will also be set up in the concourse at the ballpark.

For more information about Enchant Christmas, visit their website.