Employees Would Take Pay Cuts for More Vacation: Study

A recent study found that 58 percent of employees would take a pay cut to get more vacation time.

It’s an idea that doesn’t sit well with some of the North Texas workforce.

“I understand work [and] life balance, but in order for life to be good I need more pay and I can balance out my own vacation,” Byron Baylor said.

“I think they should take more pay and less vacation, because money is much needed,” Renee Smith added.

“No, no. I couldn’t do that. Base pay is what I live off of. More vacation doesn’t mean anything it me,” Steven Rocky said.

According to a recent "State of American Vacation" study from Project Time Off, 52 percent leave unused vacation on the books. That’s an estimated 705 million unused vacation days at more than $62 billion in forfeited time off.

Looking at the “working world,” the United States is one of the few countries without mandated paid vacation days. China has five and Mexico has six. On the upper end of the scale are France, Denmark and Sweden with 25 and the United Kingdom with 28. Kuwait has 30 paid days off.