Austin police responded to the second of two explosions Monday that occurred when residents opened packages that were left on their front porches. The second incident badly injured a 75-year-old woman just hours after another package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a neighborhood about five miles away. (Published Tuesday, March 13, 2018)

Emergency Crews in Austin are responding to a reported explosion that happened in the southwest part of the city Sunday night.

Austin Police said two men were transported to the hospital but their injuries were unknown. They are urging people to avoid the area.

The Austin-Travis County EMS service tweeted that there could have been two separate explosions, but could not confirm. The two locations are less than a block apart -- the first in the 4700 block of Eagle Feather Trail and a second in the 4800 block of Dawn Song Drive.

Earlier Sunday, law enforcement officials announced an increased reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in the investigation of the deadly package bombings that happened earlier this month in Austin. Two Austin residents were killed and two were critically injured in the bombings.

The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Austin police department are asking for the public's help in identifying suspect(s) responsible for the package bombs.

Police said the bombings in east Austin — two on March 12 and one on March 2 — are likely linked.

The March 2 bombing killed Anthony Stephan House after he handled a box left on his front porch.

Refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

