Embattled Plano City Councilman Speaks Out

Embattled Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison faced the public on Monday at a public hearing he requested.

Harrison has been under fire since February when he allegedly posted an anti-Muslim picture on his Facebook page.

In the months that followed, over 4,000 signatures were gathered calling on Harrison’s recall and an election this November. The petition was certified by the Plano City Secretary and the city council later voted 6-0 to have the election.

“I have already been tried, convicted and sentenced to a recall election,” Harrison said on Monday in front of a full Plano City Council Chamber.

Harrison called character witnesses and a woman he said was a Facebook expert to explain how his Facebook post was accidental. Initially, Harrison defended the post but in recent months has said he never knew it was on his page.

On Monday, dozens called the post offensive, disturbing and for Harrison to resign.

“Mr. Harrison does not care what is good for the people of Plano, he will not do what is right for us, only what is right for himself,” said one woman who stepped to the microphone.

Also in attendance were Plano citizens willing to defend Harrison, calling his treatment unfair.

“To my dear Muslim brothers by now we should have forgiven what has happened, accepted Tom’s apology if possible,” said a man in attendance.

Harrison said again on Monday he has no plans to resign.

“I’m standing up for everyone and not against anyone,” said Harrison.