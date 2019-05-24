Ellis County Youth Expo Hosts 'A Day in the Ring'

No matter where you’re from or who you are, we could all use a buddy.

That's the idea behind the Ellis County Youth Expo's 'A Day in the Ring.'

More than 300 student volunteers from 4-H and Future Farmers of America pair up with 300 special needs youth from every corner of the county.

Volunteers spend the day teaching their buddies how to care for and show pigs, rabbits and lambs.

"I just love seeing everybody who doesn't normally get to do this get to come out here and do it," said junior Alex Jones from Italy.

On this day she's paired with Kobe Trojacek of Ennis, who says learning how to show a pig is cool. Hanging out with Alex is even better.

"Oh, she's a hoot," said Kobe Trojacek. "She makes me laugh."

For those in the stands it can be just as much fun to watch.

"It's beautiful," said parent Angela Sibley. "It's beautiful to see how others engage and they have no fear."

The hope is both buddies will learn something from the other and be open to new friendships.

