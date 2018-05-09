Elementary School to End Birthday Spanking Tradition

An elementary school in Wise County is ending its unusual practice of spanking children on their birthday.
The spankings have been part of a tradition at Alvord Elementary School.
But after receiving some complaints, the school's principal, Bridget Williams, has decided each child will receive a hug or a high five instead.
Parents have split opinions on the matter.
"It's done in play, and it's done in front of our school guidance counselor, and they're not bent over a lap or held for sacrifice," said parent Jennifer Jones.
"Even if it is a tradition, a high five, perhaps, is OK, but no spanking," said parent Jennifer Armbruster.
In a statement, Alvord ISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown says he supports Williams' decision.
To my knowledge Alvord ISD has received three complaints about the tradition of birthday spankings at our elementary school. I have talked to many other parents who don’t have any concern with the practice, I myself have a child attending school at Alvord Elementary and I personally don’t have any issue with it. The birthday spankings are of course not actual spankings, they are a traditional celebration of a child’s birthday.
We have thoughtfully considered the concerns we have heard on this issue. We understand that while everyone doesn’t have a concern with this practice, some do. We encourage all parents with concerns to talk to the person they have the concern with.
We have a process in place to resolve complaints that has proven to be very effective. The campus principal decided on her own accord to discontinue the tradition of birthday spankings. She [Principal Bridget Williams] will continue to celebrate each child’s birthday with a hug or a high five. We are very proud of the students and staff at Alvord Elementary, it is a wonderful school. I support the principals’ decision and agree with her that we have issues much more important to focus on than this one.