Elementary School to End Birthday Spanking Tradition

An elementary school in Wise County is ending its unusual practice of spanking children on their birthday.



The spankings have been part of a tradition at Alvord Elementary School.



But after receiving some complaints, the school's principal, Bridget Williams, has decided each child will receive a hug or a high five instead.

Parents have split opinions on the matter.

"It's done in play, and it's done in front of our school guidance counselor, and they're not bent over a lap or held for sacrifice," said parent Jennifer Jones.

"Even if it is a tradition, a high five, perhaps, is OK, but no spanking," said parent Jennifer Armbruster.



In a statement, Alvord ISD Superintendent Dr. Randy Brown says he supports Williams' decision.

