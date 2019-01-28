Election Offices to Verify Citizenship Status of Registered Voters

Local election offices are working to verify the citizenship status of registered voters at the request of the Texas Secretary of State. (Published 22 minutes ago)

Local election offices are working to verify the citizenship status of registered voters at the request of the Texas Secretary of State.

This comes after the Secretary of State alleged that as many as 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote in Texas.

Of those 95,000 alleged non-citizens registered to vote, Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office said 58,000 of them voted in state elections.

On Monday, local election offices received lists of tens of thousands of voters from the state to look into.

The Tarrant County Elections Office said they received more than 5,800 names.

The Collin County Elections Office said they received about 4,700 names, and that it could take months to sort through the data.

“I know this is a very sensitive subject, and we take it as administrators very serious. We don't want to do anything rash without having done our work first," said Bruce Sherbet, the Collin County Elections Administrator.

Dallas and Denton County Elections Offices have not gotten back to NBC 5.

The Secretary of State’s office said the registered voters it flagged provided Texas DPS with documentation that showed they were not a citizen when they got their driver’s licenses or ID card.

A coalition of Civil Rights groups said that the methodology is flawed, because it doesn’t account for people who have become naturalized citizens at any point after that.

The coalition, which included the ACLU of Texas and Texas Civil Rights Project, released a statement demanding that Secretary Whitley immediately rescind the advisory before counties take action on it.

The state said it is “very confident” that the citizenship data from Texas DPS is current.

President Trump tweeted yesterday in regard to the findings that “58,000 non-citizens voted in Texas, with 95,000 non-citizens registered to vote. These numbers are just the tip of the iceberg. All over the country, especially in California, voter fraud is rampant. Must be stopped. Stronger voter ID!”