An elderly woman is dead after a fire Friday night.

According to Dallas Fire Rescue, units responded to a condominium complex located at 5200 Keller Springs Road in north Dallas.

When firefighters arrived, they extinguished a small fire between the kitchen and a guest bedroom and found an elderly woman, 73, deceased inside.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation at this time.

