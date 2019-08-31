A man wanted by authorities in Dallas in connection with a murder in June was captured in Mexico and handed over to U.S. law enforcement at the border this past week, officials say.

Mexican authorities on Thursday escorted Dennis Jimenez-Hernandez, 22, to Customs and Border Protection officers waiting at the halfway point on the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, according to a CBP news release. He had been detained after being flagged in a crime database shared between federal and local law enforcement agencies, officials said.

Border agents confirmed Jimenez-Hernandez had outstanding warrants for homicide, assault and driving under the influence issued by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office and Dallas Police Department, which recently named him as a suspect in a June 20 homicide.

Jimenez-Hernandez, a citizen of El Salvador, was held at the Webb County Jail in Laredo.

"CBP has an outstanding working relationship with our Mexican counterparts and continue to keep constant communication when dangerous fugitives from the Unites States flee the country and are apprehended by Mexican authorities," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

No further information was immediately available.