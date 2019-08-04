El Paso Shooting Victim Speaks From Hospital Bed

Maribel Latin, who was shot while working a team fundraiser outside the Walmart in El Paso, Texas Saturday, spoke from her hospital bed on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.

Maribel Latin is a survivor of the El Paso mass shooting.

She was working a team fundraiser with a group of young girls outside the Walmart when the shooting started Saturday morning. She said playing dead likely saved her life.

"All of a sudden in the middle of us laughing and having a good time they started shooting, but we didn't know they were shots," Latin said from her hospital bed.

"I just yelled, 'They are shooting, throw yourself on the floor!' We all threw ourselves on the floor. We had nowhere to run," Latin said.

Two of those gunshots hit Latin in her arm and foot. But in the midst of the chaos and her own injuries, Latin was more concerned about the girls on her team and her own daughter.

"All I could say was, 'God, please take care of my children and please don't let him do anything to my daughter or any of the girls on our team,'" Latin said.

She continued to describe how close the shooter was and that he was aiming right at them.

"I saw him reload his gun and walk towards us again," Latin said.

"He just cold-bloodedly came straight at us and shot us. He shot eight rounds and I had to pretend I was dead," Latin said.

Once the shooter moved inside Walmart Latin started to search for her daughter, then called 911 and her husband.

"I just called him and said, 'Honey, they're shooting us, we all got shot,'" Latin said. "I can't find our daughter."

Fortunately, she found her daughter safe.

Now she said she's focused on healing physically and mentally.

"It's not fair that somebody from God knows where, just showed up and did something, so ugly to us, with so much hatred," Latin said. "I felt him, right next to him, he was right next to me."

Despite the devastation the shooting caused, Latin said she still had sympathy for the suspected shooter.

"I pray for him," she said. "Because something happened in his life where he had to do this to people -- innocent people."

