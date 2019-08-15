President Donald Trump greets Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, second from left, as El Paso Mayor Dee Margo watches as Trump arrives at El Paso International Airport to meet with people affected by the El Paso mass shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, in El Paso, Texas.

The Republican mayor of El Paso, Texas, said that President Donald Trump mocked him as a fake Republican last week during his visit to the border city following a deadly mass shooting there.

Dee Margo told PBS' "Frontline" in an interview - excerpts of which were published Wednesday - that Trump called him a RINO, a derisive moniker meaning "Republican in Name Only," when the two met after the president visited hospital staff and shooting survivors.

The shooting, which targeted Latino immigrants, left 22 people dead and dozens injured earlier this month.