El Paso Cop Points Gun at Kids in Angry Altercation Posted on Facebook
El Paso Cop Points Gun at Kids in Angry Altercation Posted on Facebook

The post had more than 2 million views as of Saturday afternoon

By Marc Ramirez - The Dallas Morning News

Published 32 minutes ago

    A video posted to Facebook showing an El Paso police officer point his gun at a group of young children during an angry altercation has gone viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views and 41,000 shares as of Saturday afternoon.

    The expletive-filled footage, posted Friday evening by a user identified as AJ-King Stoner, begins mid-incident as a police officer confronts a boy seated on the sidewalk, his hand placed on the boy's head.

    According to the El Paso Times, the incident occurred by a recreation center in the city's Lower Valley area, but the reason officers were initially called was not made clear.

    Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.

