A video posted to Facebook showing an El Paso police officer point his gun at a group of young children during an angry altercation has gone viral, garnering more than 2.2 million views and 41,000 shares as of Saturday afternoon.

The expletive-filled footage, posted Friday evening by a user identified as AJ-King Stoner, begins mid-incident as a police officer confronts a boy seated on the sidewalk, his hand placed on the boy's head.

According to the El Paso Times, the incident occurred by a recreation center in the city's Lower Valley area, but the reason officers were initially called was not made clear.

Read more from our media partner The Dallas Morning News.



Chicago Expressway Shut Down as Hundreds Protest City Violence