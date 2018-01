El Fenix is planning a nine-month celebration for its 100th anniversary.

Any 100th birthday bash deserves considerable thought. But it takes extra-special preparation when the celebration involves the international mecca of Tex-Mex.

Founded in 1918 by Miguel “Mike” Martinez, an immigrant laborer from Mexico, El Fenix is more than a place to eat. It’s part of Dallas’ psyche.

Over the decades, visiting celebrities have had two downtown flagships on their must-see maps: Neiman Marcus and El Fenix.

