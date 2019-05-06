Eight Hospitalized After Chain-Reaction Crash Into DART Bus

Eight DART passengers were hospitalized with injuries that are not life-threatening Monday after a chain-reaction crash pushed a vehicle into a stopped bus.

Police said the driver of a Mazda crashed into a Mustang from behind at about 1:05 p.m. at Rocky Ridge and Ledbetter. The crash pushed the Mustang into a DART bus stopped along Route 466.

Eight of the 13 people on board the bus at the time of the crash were hospitalized, though none of the injuries are considered lift threatening.

In all, one passenger was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, a small child was taken to Children's Medical Center in Dallas, two others went to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Duncanville and another four went to Methodist Charlton Medical Center in Dallas.

The two drivers from the private vehicles were transported to the VA hospital in unknown conditions.

It's not yet clear what led to the initial collision.