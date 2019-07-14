Tuesday marks one month since the a crane collapse in Dallas killed one young woman and injured several apartment residents. In the weeks since the construction crane toppled over during a storm, more than 500 displaced residents of Elan City Lights have tried to pick up the pieces and move on. (Published Monday, July 8, 2019)

'Worst Month of My Life': 1 Month After Deadly Crane Collapse, Residents Still Seeking Answers

The former residents of the Dallas apartment complex that was crashed under a collapsed construction crane are learning more about what's being done to retrieve their belongings.

In a Facebook post, Elan City Lights management said crews on Monday will begin an inventory of the property left in the 184 units not directly impacted by the collapse. The post says belongings will be boxed and residents will be notified when their property is ready for pick up, though the post stated it could take several days.

Specific details on the packing and move-out process are still being worked out, the post read, and plans are being made to remove the crane and debris.

The June 9 crane collapse killed a woman and injured five others. The building has been deemed uninhabitable and residents were briefly allowed to retrieve critical items, like documents and medications, in the days after the incident.

