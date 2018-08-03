This mother cat and her kitten were rescued from a storm drain in Denton County this week. Two of her kittens are still stuck and people are trying to rescue them. (August 3, 2018)

A Denton County community is pulling together to rescue a litter of kittens stuck in a storm drain.

The Double Oak Veterinary Hospital sent NBC 5 pictures of a momma cat and her one kitten, who were rescued.

The hospital staff said there are still two kittens stuck in a small pipe that people cannot reach.

The employees have set up a trap that will hopefully catch the kittens.

It's been a community effort. The hospital employees told NBC 5 it was Cross Timbers Water Supply workers who were able to get the one kitten out.

The Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department and animal control officers are also pitching in. They will be checking on the trapped kittens to see if they make it out of the pipe and into the trap.

If we hear an update, we'll certainly post it.