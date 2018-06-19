Effort Launched to Preserve Cemetery Filled with Early Collin County History - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Effort Launched to Preserve Cemetery Filled with Early Collin County History

By Allie Spillyards

Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 52 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Effort Launched to Preserve Cemetery Filled with Early Collin County History
    Tim Montgomery
    Volunteers work to clean the Corinth Cemetery in Collin County in June 2018.

    A group of volunteers in Collin County are working to preserve some of the county's earliest history by cleaning up one of its oldest cemeteries.

    A grave marker found in the Corinth Cemetery in Collin County.
    Photo credit: Tim Montgomery

    The Friends of Corinth Cemetery of Collin County recently formed through social media.

    Tim Montgomery said he's driven past the cemetery for nearly two decades, noticing the disrepair. After a little exploring he realized that the graves dating back to the late 1800's had been forgotten.

    A small group of volunteers got started on the clean-up effort Monday, clearing weeds around the grave markers.

    They're now looking for gardners, arborists, landscapers and people who can help with headstone restoration and fence repair.

    Volunteers with Friends of Corinth gather to restore the Corinth Cemetery in Collin County.
    Photo credit: Tim Montgomery

    Those interested are welcome to join a group meeting at Taco Crush Thursday at 7 p.m.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices