Delicious Wishes: Eat Like a King for Make-A-Wish NTX

For years, Make-A-Wish America has been changing lives by making wishes come true for ill children. Now you can help -- and fill your belly too. Robbie Aaron told NBC 5 Tuesday that studies are showing that granting wishes can create a positive mindset in the patient and create an added medical benefit.

"It's amazing. Many years ago no one would have thought this, now with research coming out to show that with mindset and hope, or bringing a family together, these kids are more likely to comply with medical treatment, they have something to look forward to and it really shifts a lot of what is going on in their lives during some of their darkest times ... these wishes are critical," Aaron said.

Aaron said more doctors are referring patients to Make-A-Wish, creating a backlog of patients -- meaning more wishes need to be granted.

To help grant more of those wishes, Make-A-Wish is holding a fundraiser called Delicious Wishes Aug. 23 at Verona Villa in Frisco.

During the all-you-can-eat chef showcase, try any number of treats from local chefs while donating money to a good cause.



Tickets are $100 and the event runs from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

ONLINE: Delicious Wishes Collin County

