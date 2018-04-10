Easy Slider Wins in Fort Worth Food & Wine Competition

Chefs from 11 restaurants fired up their grills and cooked for a crowd looking for the best burger at the 2018 Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. In the end, it was unanimous. The judges and the guests picked the Sweet and Lowdown Burger from Easy Slider in Deep Ellum. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Ask somebody where the best burger is, and the conversation can get juicy.

The search for the best burger led many to the Fort Worth Food+Wine Festival last weekend.

The Burgers, Brews and Blues event of the festival sells out every year. This year, chefs from 11 restaurants fired up their grills and cooked for a crowd looking for the best burger.

In the end it was unanimous. The judges and the guests picked theSweet and Lowdown Burger from Easy Slider in Deep Ellum. What made it so good? Angus beef, bacon, goat cheese and strawberry jam.

The burger is on the menu at the restaurant on Main Street and in food trucks.

This was the fifth year for the Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival. The four-day event raises funds for local grants and culinary scholarships. Co-founder Russell Kirkpatrick, General Manager at Reata Restaurant, says close to $200,000 has been awarded over the years.

