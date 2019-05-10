Eastbound US Highway 175 Closure Extended Due to Weather

The nightly eastbound closure of US Highway 175 (C.F. Hawn Freeway) that began Thursday, May 9 has been extended thru Wednesday, May 15 due to the weather.

The closure was originally scheduled to last only through Saturday, May 12.



The eastbound lanes of the highway will be closed nightly at the intersection of SH 310, so motorists will be able to exit Elsie Faye Heggins Street and go south to Lamar Street, turn left on Lamar, then go to Overton Road, and U-turn to go north on State Highway 310 to Carlton-Garrett Road.

From there, drivers will take Bexar Street and then turn right at Bethurum Avenue to enter eastbound C.F. Hawn (US 175).



For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.