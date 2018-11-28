Eastbound Texas 114 Closed Weekend Overnights in Irving

All lanes of eastbound Texas 114 from Tom Braniff Drive to Spur 482 will be closed overnight Saturday, Dec. 1 from 10:30 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, Dec. 2.

The road is being closed to allow crews to place bridge beams over the highway.

Detour info from the Texas Department of Transportation:

Drivers will exit at Tom Braniff Drive and be directed toward the southbound Loop 12 frontage road, then follow the westbound SH 183 frontage road to Carl Road. At Carl Road, motorists will do a U-Turn and continue on the eastbound SH 183 frontage road to re-enter eastbound SH 114 at the first on ramp.

For information on this and other road conditions statewide, visit DriveTexas.org.