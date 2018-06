A backup caused by police activity along Interstate 30 in Rockwall, June 20, 2018.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 are open in Rockwall after being closed earlier in the afternoon due to police activity.

During the closure, the backup extended from the Village Road/Horizon Road bridge west over Lake Ray Hubbard.

Police closed the highway while talking with a man standing on the overpass with his dog, distraught over the loss of a family member.

Officers were able to convince the man to leave with them and the roadway was reopened.