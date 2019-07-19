Eastbound 635 Service Road in Irving Closed, Major Crash

Only one lane of the eastbound service road of I-635 in Irving is open after a deadly crash.

The crash happened between N. MacArthur Boulevard and Olympus Boulevard.

Currently one lane along the service road is open. The rest of the traffic is being forced back onto I-635 as police investigate the crash.

Officers said a driver lost control along the service road, hit a curb and send the car into the median nearby. The driver of the car later died from their injuries.

Police expect to reopen the entire service road within the next hour or two.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.