Ground broke for the East Arlington Recreation Center and Library March 1, 2019

The city of Arlington broke ground on the East Arlington Recreation Center and Library Friday afternoon.

The 47,249-square-foot facility, set to open fall 2020, will replace the Hugh Smith Recreation Center and East Branch Library. The buildings will stay open during the construction.

The open concept library will have literacy tools, free programs and a community hub with books, children’s toys and public computers for residents of East Arlington.

A gymnasium, indoor pool with party room, fitness center, locker rooms, group exercise room, community meeting rooms and outdoor amenities will be part of the recreation center.

Arlington voters approved the $26 million project in the 2014 Bond Election.

To see a timeline of the construction, click here.