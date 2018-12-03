Earn a Chance to Sing With the Dallas Police Choir - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Earn a Chance to Sing With the Dallas Police Choir

Video entries must be submitted by Wednesday

Published 2 hours ago

    Want to sing with Dallas Police Department's nationally-recognized choir?

    The department is accepting video submissions through Wednesday of Dallas residents singing their best rendition of "Deck the Halls" for its #SingWithDPD Holiday Challenge.

    To enter, submit a video that is less than two minutes long and features only one person singing. No explicit photos, signs or clothing are allowed in the video.

    Entries should be submitted to dallaspolice.net.

    Submissions will be narrowed down to seven finalists, who will be voted on by Dallas residents.

    For questions, contact Dallas police via email or at 214-671-4065.

