Early voting begins Tuesday for the Texas primary elections, including several high-profile local and statewide races.

The early-voting period runs from Feb. 20 to March 2, and the primary election day is set for March 6.

Primary runoffs, if needed, will be May 22.

The general election is Nov. 6.

The Texas Secretary of State's Office provides information on who is eligible to vote, where to go and what to bring to your polling place.



SAMPLE BALLOTS AND OTHER LOCAL INFORMATION: