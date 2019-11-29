Early Saturday Storms, Then Sunshine

A line of showers and thunderstorms will move across North Texas Saturday morning. Following the passage of the storms, sunshine will return and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.

Photo credit: Rick Mitchell, NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist

The storms will move through the DFW area around 7 a.m. Saturday with a brief period of heavy rain and perhaps some gusty winds.

Photo credit: Rick Mitchell, NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist

The storms will move east into East Texas around lunch time.

Photo credit: Rick Mitchell, NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist

There will be a chance of a few severe storms mainly in East Texas. The main threats will be strong winds and some quarter-size hail.

Once the line of storms moves through the area, sunshine will return for the rest of the weekend into next week.

Latest Video Forecast

The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

Before the Storm

Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App

Set your push alert preferences.

Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.

Weather Safety