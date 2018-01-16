ERCOT Warns of Peak Usage on Wednesday Morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is warning about high demand for energy usage between 7 and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.
ERCOT says they have some ways to help conserve energy.
- Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).
- Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let heat from the sun come in.
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible..
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
ERCOT says it is monitoring the situation closely.