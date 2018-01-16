ERCOT Warns of Peak Usage on Wednesday Morning

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is warning about high demand for energy usage between 7 and 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.

ERCOT says they have some ways to help conserve energy.

Keep your thermostat as low as comfortably possible, preferably no higher than 68 degrees.

Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.

Avoid running large appliances such as washers, dryers and electric ovens during peak energy demand hours (6 to 10 a.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. in the winter).

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows, and open them during the day to let heat from the sun come in.

Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible..

Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.

ERCOT says it is monitoring the situation closely.



