ERCOT Urges Conservation, Issues Alert for Thursday, Friday
Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

ERCOT Urges Conservation, Issues Alert for Thursday, Friday

Triple-digit September heat could lead to monthly energy demand record

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    ERCOT is urging Texans to reduce their electricity use Thursday and Friday, between the hours of 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., to "keep power flowing for all of us."

    On Tuesday, ERCOT set a new September peak demand record when demand reached 68,546 MW between 4 and 5 p.m. This is more than 1,500 MW higher than the previous September record set in 2016.

    With forecasted temperatures expected to exceed 100 degrees in all major Texas metropolitan areas through Sept. 7, ERCOT is asking for conservation.

    "ERCOT's job is to ensure power is available all over Texas," said ERCOT President and CEO Bill Magness. "When electricity demand and heat reach levels like we expect on Thursday and Friday, we ask Texans to consider taking a few steps to help keep power flowing for all of us."

    Steps to help reduce electricity use:

    • Turn thermostat up 2 to 3 degrees during the peak hours of 2 to 7 p.m.
    • Set programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home.
    • Use fans to feel 4 to 6 degrees cooler.
    • Limit use of large appliances (i.e., dishwasher, washer, dryer, etc.) to morning or after 7 p.m.
    • If you cook indoors from 2 to 7 p.m., use a microwave or slow cooker.
    • Close blinds and drapes during late afternoon.
    • Schedule pool pumps to run in the early morning or overnight hours; shut off between 2 and 7 p.m.

