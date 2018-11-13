EPA Meets South Dallas Residents to Discuss Hazardous Site

South Dallas residents got their first chance to ask questions to the EPA face to face Tuesday night after learning in May that an old electroplating facility in their neighborhood is being examined for contamination.

It started when Lane Plating Works Inc. was named a Superfund site, which means it's a top priority for environmental cleanup.

Residents of Joppa, a southeast Dallas neighborhood, crammed into the Highland Hills Branch of the Dallas Public Library where a standing room only crowd learned about the history of the site and what cleanup would look like.

At the meeting, representatives from the EPA assured attendees that 180,000 pounds of hazardous materials have already been removed from the now-closed facility that operated for nearly a century.

"This site in particular, what we know so far, is that there are high levels of particular metals," remedial project manager Kenneth Shewmake said.

Specifically, the EPA has pointed to metals like chromium and lead. Part of the Superfund process includes launching an investigation to determine how much they've impacted the soil, groundwater or surface water and whether that's flowed into the nearby community.

While some residents held signs during the meeting that were against the site and the EPA, emotions got heated.

"The community has not been given adequate information about this toxic Superfund site that's in our community," Olinka Green said.

Now the EPA is asking the community to work with it for a process they said could take anywhere from two to four years.