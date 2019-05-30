The National Weather Service confirms four separate tornadoes touched down in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties Wednesday, including three near Canton.
The NWS said storm survey teams in Van Zandt County found three separate tornadoes all spawned from the same storm.
The first, an EF-2 with winds between 120 mph and 130 mph was confirmed near Whitton was followed by another that hit Canton proper. The second twister was an EF-1 with winds up to 100 mph. The third tornado, also an EF-1, hit northeast of Canton with winds up to 90 mph.
A fourth tornado touched down in Kaufman County, near Kemp and Mabank, and was given a preliminary rating of an EF-2, the NWS said. That twister had maximum winds between 125 mph and 130 mph.
Four other tornadoes have been confirmed and rated by the NWS Thursday, including three EF-0s in Rockwall, Krum and Saginaw and an EF-1 in North Fort Worth.
The tornadoes were part of a larger outbreak of twisters that swept through parts of northern and eastern Texas Wednesday, leaving scattered reports of damage but only one minor injury.
The National Weather Service said in a statement that strong low-level instability allowed some of the thunderstorms to become severe and that it has received numerous reports of wind damage, hail and a few tornadoes.
The weather service said crews would continue surveying areas of damage on Thursday before providing official confirmation on tornadoes and wind speeds.
Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.
- Stay Connected. Download the NBC DFW App
- Set your push alert preferences.
- Charge your phones and tablets so that if you lose power you can still watch live weather coverage in the App.