EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Kemp, Mabank, 3 More Tornadoes Confirmed in Canton - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
EF-2 Tornado Confirmed in Kemp, Mabank, 3 More Tornadoes Confirmed in Canton

NWS survey teams out assessing damage from Wednesday's storms

Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Texas SkyRanger Over Tornado Damage in Van Zandt, Kaufman Co

    Texas SkyRanger flew over Kaufman and Van Zandt counties Thursday, a day after four tornadoes touched down in the areas near Kemp, Mabank and Canton. (Published 26 minutes ago)

    The National Weather Service confirms four separate tornadoes touched down in Kaufman and Van Zandt counties Wednesday, including three near Canton.

    The NWS said storm survey teams in Van Zandt County found three separate tornadoes all spawned from the same storm.

    The first, an EF-2 with winds between 120 mph and 130 mph was confirmed near Whitton was followed by another that hit Canton proper. The second twister was an EF-1 with winds up to 100 mph. The third tornado, also an EF-1, hit northeast of Canton with winds up to 90 mph.

    A fourth tornado touched down in Kaufman County, near Kemp and Mabank, and was given a preliminary rating of an EF-2, the NWS said. That twister had maximum winds between 125 mph and 130 mph.

    Four other tornadoes have been confirmed and rated by the NWS Thursday, including three EF-0s in Rockwall, Krum and Saginaw and an EF-1 in North Fort Worth.

    Eight tornadoes have been confirmed to have touched down in North Texas, May 29, 2019.
    Photo credit: David Finfrock, NBC 5 Weather

    The tornadoes were part of a larger outbreak of twisters that swept through parts of northern and eastern Texas Wednesday, leaving scattered reports of damage but only one minor injury.

    The National Weather Service said in a statement that strong low-level instability allowed some of the thunderstorms to become severe and that it has received numerous reports of wind damage, hail and a few tornadoes.

    The weather service said crews would continue surveying areas of damage on Thursday before providing official confirmation on tornadoes and wind speeds.

    The latest video forecast from NBC DFW's team of Weather Experts will appear in the player above. Keep up with the latest changes to the weather by downloading the NBC DFW smartphone App for iOS and Android!

    Read the latest forecast information from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.

    Before the Storm
    Weather Safety

    Stay Safe During a Hail Storm
     
    At Home?
    • Head indoors immediately
    • If time allows, close all drapes, blinds or shades to prevent broken glass from entering your home.
    • Stay away from windows and skylights (any exterior glass) and head to a safe location inside your home, ideally only with interior walls.
    Outdoors?
    • Cover your head and seek shelter indoors immediately.
    • If you are trapped outside, get to a low-lying area and try to protect your head. Use clothing if it's all you have.
    Driving?
    • Stay inside your vehicle.
    • Slow down or pull over and stop at a safe location. DO NOT stop under a highway overpass. You may be protecting your vehicle, but you could be forcing other people to stop behind you.
    • Turn your back to windows or cover yourself with a blanket, coat or spare clothing to protect yourself from breaking glass.
    • If you have a sunroof, try to find something to protect your head.

     

