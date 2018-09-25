2 Killed in Wrong-Way Crash in Southern Dallas

Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a wrong-way crash along Interstate 20 in southern Dallas.
According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes at about 4 a.m. when he collided with a Lexus IS250 head-on, killing the driver, 30-year-old Erica Silvia.
The driver of the truck, identified as 35-year-old Julio Gonzalez Sanchez, was hospitalized in critical condition but later died of his injuries.
A third vehicle was struck by debris from the collision but was able to be driven from the scene.