E-Commerce Retail Trend Growing in North Texas

A Dallas-based company is shipping the top fashion trends to doorsteps across the United States.



“Front Door Fashion” is an in-store and e-commerce retailer that suggests customers can "try before they buy." The company’s top priorities for their growing customer base are convenience and personalization.

Customers log in online and create a style profile while a personal stylists picks out five to six outfits specifically tailored for each person. The clothes come shipped with instructions to the customer’s doorstep.

Other “ready by mail” e-commerce retailers include Stitch Fix, Le Tote and Fab, Fit, Fun.

To get more details on Front Door Fashion, click here.

