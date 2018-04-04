E-Commerce Retail Trend Growing in North Texas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
E-Commerce Retail Trend Growing in North Texas

A personal stylists picks out five to six outfits specifically tailored for each customer

By Courtney Gilmore

Published 15 minutes ago

    NBC 5 News

    A Dallas-based company is shipping the top fashion trends to doorsteps across the United States.

    “Front Door Fashion” is an in-store and e-commerce retailer that suggests customers can "try before they buy." The company’s top priorities for their growing customer base are convenience and personalization.

    Customers log in online and create a style profile while a personal stylists picks out five to six outfits specifically tailored for each person. The clothes come shipped with instructions to the customer’s doorstep.

    Other “ready by mail” e-commerce retailers include Stitch Fix, Le Tote and Fab, Fit, Fun.

    To get more details on Front Door Fashion, click here.

