Dyess Air Force Base Confirms Case of Bacterial Meningitis - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas News

Dyess Air Force Base Confirms Case of Bacterial Meningitis

Published 25 minutes ago

    Officials at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene have confirmed a case of bacterial meningitis on the base.

    In a press release, base officials said there is minimal risk to members of the base or nearby neighborhoods.

    Meningitis is not easily transmittable from person to person - it requires close contact, such as living with an infected individual or in an enclosed room for four hours or longer. Simply being at the same location or in the same room as an infected person does not increase the chances of becoming infected.

    Common symptoms include sudden fever, headache and stiff neck. Other symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, increased sensitivity to light and confusion. Children and infants may exhibit different symptoms. If you or anyone in your family are experiencing any of these symptoms, base officials advise you should seek immediate medical attention.

    "We are asking individuals to remain aware of any potential symptoms," said Lt. Col. (Dr.) Stefanie Watkins-Nance, 7th Aerospace Medicine Squadron Commander. "The community should be reassured the risk of transmission is currently low."

