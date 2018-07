Six Flags Over Texas visitors ride the Texas SkyScreamer swing carousel ride, as Saharan dust carried here from Africa causes hazy skies across Arlington, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Tom Fox/Staff Photographer)

Texans are used to winds stirring up dust — but how about when those winds blow in from Africa?



A large plume of brown dust from the Sahara desert made its way into the state over the weekend, reaching as far north as Lubbock — and even Dallas-Fort Worth.

This satellite image shows a plume of dust spreading from Africa like milky coffee.

Photo credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.