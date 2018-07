Duncanville police are investigating an overnight shooting involving a teenager near the 700 block of E. Camp Wisdom Road.

The initial call to police stated there was a male down in the hallway of the Rodeway Inn. The man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Duncanville is investigating the motive of the shooting, but could not give further details.

[This story will be updated as more details are released.]