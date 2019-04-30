Duncanville Police Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting

Live video from Texas Sky Ranger will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Duncanville police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Tuesday afternooon.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of W. Camp Wisdom and Clark roads, just south of the Texas 161/Interstate 20 interchange.

The Dallas County Sheriff's Department confirms one person was shot and has been hospitalized in an unknown condition.

The officer was not injured.

No other information, including what led to the shooting, has been confirmed.

