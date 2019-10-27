Duncanville High School to Increase Security After Social Media Threat - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Duncanville High School to Increase Security After Social Media Threat

A social media post threatening Duncanville High School prompted a police investigation and an increase in security measures at the school

By Hannah Jones

Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Duncanville High School will increase security measures after a social media post threatened the school.

    According to Duncanville ISD, school officials were notified about the social media post Sunday. 

    Duncanville ISD called the post "concerning" and said that it "prompted a police investigation" in a statement on Twitter.

    On Monday, students will see additional security measures, including increased police visibility and the use of metal detectors at entrances. 

    Duncanville ISD police are working with local law enforcement to determine the authenticity of the threat and to identify the person who created the post.

    "Making a threat toward a school district is a criminal offense whether it is a hoax or not," Duncanville ISD said in a statement on Twitter. "School officials and law enforcement take these cases seriously and conduct thorough investigations. When identified, this person could face criminal charges."

